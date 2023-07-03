The following is a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - On July 2, 2023 at 12:57 pm Gallatin County Dispatch received information that a family of 6 were lost while hiking the M Trail. The caller advised the family had run out of water and were stranded on a rocky portion of the mountain.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Valley Section responded to the M Trailhead. Volunteers hiked in on foot and successfully located the stranded family. Search and Rescue volunteers escorted the family to the base of the trail head without incident.
Sheriff Springer reminds everyone to always carry enough food and water for an overnight hike, even if you only plan on a day hike, a device for navigation, whether that be a paper map or GPS device, and a charged cell phone to call for help should you need it.
