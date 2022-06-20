The following is a Facebook post from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
On June 18, 2022, at 7:10 pm. Gallatin County 911 received multiple calls from several residents along the Gallatin River who had watched an empty 14 foot raft go by their homes. While investigating, a deputy came across two other individuals who were kayaking, but appeared to be stranded on the west side of the river near mile marker 59. One member of the party had flipped their kayak and was able to get to shore, but was cliffed out and unable to get to the other side of the river.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists that even experienced individuals can have unexpected events. Thank you to the concerned citizens who reported this incident, it is always a rule of thumb that if you see something, say something. Should you lose your vessel, please contact the non-emergency line (406-582-2100) as soon as possible so we do not send resources where they are not needed.
