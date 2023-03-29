BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crews rescued a snowmobiler who injured their leg on the Buck Ridge Trail near Big Sky Tuesday.
The snowmobiler injured their leg after a tree crash, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue posted on Facebook.
Volunteers snowmobiled to the injured snowmobiler, medically examined the patient and brought them down the trail to an ambulance.
"Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind winter recreationalist to be prepared for any situation. He commends the riders for having the ability to quickly communicate the emergency to get help on the way and encourages recreationalists to have a fully charged communication device in case of an emergency," GCSSR wrote in the Facebook post.
