BOZEMAN, Mont. - An injured snowmobiler was rescued on Green Mountain near Jackson Creek Road Wednesday afternoon.
Rescue crews and volunteers got to the patient by snowmobile and coordinated with the Heli Team to extricate them off the mountain via helicopter, according to a FAcebook post by Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue.
The snowmobiler was brought to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center for more examination.
"Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. Sheriff Springer commends the patient for having multiple means of communication and being prepared for the weather," GCSSR said in the Facebook post.
