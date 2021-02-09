WEST YELLOWSTONE - Crews rescued a snowmobiler in freezing temperatures near West Yellowstone Monday evening.
A group of four people were snowmobiling in Reas Pass, approximately eight miles south of West Yellowstone.
A release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office wrote a local snowmobile renting shop called the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch center to report three of the snowmobilers came back, but they were missing the fourth person in their group.
Search crews went out to look for the missing snowmobiler due to freezing temperatures and the snowmobiler was not experienced nor was he familiar with the area.
GCSO wrote the search and rescue crews found the snowmobiler as he was heading down the trail -- his snowmobile was stuck. Crews released his snowmobile and guided him back to West Yellowstone.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Custer Gallatin National Forest Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks helped with search efforts.