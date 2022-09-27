Crews rescue person after UTV crash near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person crash their UTV 7 miles west of West Yellowstone resulting in a possible broken leg Monday.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said via Facebook crews responded and helped the person to an ambulance for medical examination--the person brought themselves to the Ennis Regional Medical Center.
"Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind UTV operators to ride within their abilities and be watchful for changing trail conditions," GCSAR said in the Facebook post. "Carrying a reliable means of communication was integral in the swift response during this incident."
