Crews rescue snowmobiler with back pain near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers rescued a snowmobiler Sunday near West Yellowstone.
According to a Facebook post from Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR), the snowmobilers called West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch for help on Lion's Head old ski hill.
GCSAR wrote one of the snowmobilers was having severe back pain and could not ride their snowmobile back.
The snowmobiler was put on a specialized toboggan sled and brought to a Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department ambulance by GCSAR volunteers and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The snowmobiler was then brought to the Big Sky Medical Center for examination