Crews rescue snowmobiler with broken leg near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A snowmobiler broke their leg while snowmobiling near West Yellowstone Tuesday afternoon.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release a group of snowmobliers in Cabin Creek called the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center to report one person in their group broke their leg and could not ride back to town.
When rescue crews responded to help, they found the group and the injured snowmobiler who was riding their snowmobile, and had stabilized themself with tape and a shovel.
Crews helped the group get back to the trailhead and brought the injured snowmobiler to an awaiting ambulance to go to Bozeman Health Deaconess.