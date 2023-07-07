The following is a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
GALLATIN GATEWAY, Mont. - On July 6, 2023, at 8:20pm, Gallatin County dispatch received a call for an ATV rider who had become stranded in between Hyalite Canyon and Sourdough Canyon.
The ATV rider had departed the Lick Creek Trailhead before running out of fuel. The rider was then separated from their ATV by a mother black bear and two cubs. The rider hiked out to Sourdough Canyon and was without water or means of communication when located by another hiker.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) volunteers from the Valley Section responded to the Sourdough Canyon Trailhead. GCSSAR deployed a hasty team up Sourdough Trail to attempt contact with the stranded individual.
The GCSSAR hasty team located the stranded rider approximately 4.5 miles up Sourdough Trail. The rider was assessed for injuries and transported to Sourdough Canyon Trailhead.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and always have a means of communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.