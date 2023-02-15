The following is a Facebook post by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue: 

BOZEMAN, Mont. - On February 14, 2023, at 6:37 am, Gallatin County 911 received a call for a stranded ice climber in Hyalite Canyon near the Chisholm Campground. The climber was dressed for cold weather and had means of communication but needed help getting out due to a disabled vehicle and heavy snowfall.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Valley Section responded to the Lower Hyalite Trailhead and deployed two teams. One team deployed on snowmobiles while the other deployed on a tracked side by side.
The teams located the climber as well as a second stranded individual that needed help. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers performed medical assessments and transported both parties out of Hyalite Canyon.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the stranded recreationalists for being dressed for the weather and having communication devices.

