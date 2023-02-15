The following is a Facebook post by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - On February 14, 2023, at 6:37 am, Gallatin County 911 received a call for a stranded ice climber in Hyalite Canyon near the Chisholm Campground. The climber was dressed for cold weather and had means of communication but needed help getting out due to a disabled vehicle and heavy snowfall.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the stranded recreationalists for being dressed for the weather and having communication devices.
