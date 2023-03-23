Crews rescue stranded motorist in West Yellowstone

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 7 inches across lower elevations and 8 to 16 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, Madison River Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon Friday to Noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will very difficult and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Melting snow during the day on roadways will freeze up overnight as snow continues and temperatures fall below freezing, leading to icy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&