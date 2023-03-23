Crews rescue stranded motorist in West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person was rescued in West Yellowstone after getting their four-wheeler stuck in the snow Wednesday around 6:50 p.m.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSR) said in a Facebook post the person was four-wheeling on snow-packed Denny Creek Road when they got stuck in some soft snow.
Search and rescue crews were able to get to the area by snowmobile, extricate the four-wheeler and rescue the person.
"Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind the public that spring sun can change roadway conditions quickly. In this instance, a hard packed road that was passable early in the day became impassable as the afternoon sun softened the snow. When travelling during this season of change, be prepared by letting people know where you're going, have a charged cellphone, and consider extrication equipment like a shovel, traction boards, tow strap, and tire chains," GCSSR said in the Facebook post.
