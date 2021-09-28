BIG SKY, Mont. - Crews are responding to the Shedhorn Fire located on the Custer Gallatin National Forest between Big Sky and West Yellowstone Tuesday.
A release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest said it is burning 64-acres in the Taylor Fork drainage in Upper Tumbledown Creek, with parts of it burning within the Taylor Hilgard Unit of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness.
The fire was reported Monday around 4 p.m., and the cause it under investigation.
Fire crews and helicopters are working on the fire. There is a cold front expected come through Tuesday afternoon with some precipitation; however, there is still a low chance of wetting rain.
There are no closures at this time, but the district is assessing if there are any safety hazards.
CGNF said aerial resources had to be grounded due to a drone flying over the area--CGNF reminds drones are not allowed over wildfires because it impede's fire suppression efforts.