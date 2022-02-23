BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crews are responding to a trailer fire west of Bozeman City Limits Wednesday.
The trailer fire is in the Kountz Trailer Park off Huffine Lane.
Crews responded at around 4:58 a.m.
Firefighters from Hyalite Fire, Bozeman Fire, Fort Ellis Fire, Central Valley Fire and Gallatin Gateway Fire are here helping out in -20 temperatures plus windchill, according to our reporter on scene.
Fire engines are blocking neighborhood traffic in the trailer park, no blockages off Huffine Lane.
Off-duty Bozeman Fire have been called in to maintain full coverage in Bozeman City Limits for any other emergencies.
Everyone got out okay and there were no injuries, the Hyalite assistant fire chief Chris Dahlhauser told us.
The cause is still under investigation.
