Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&