Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE VALLEYS, WITH UP TO 18 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOWFALL RATES FROM LATE SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COULD APPROACH 1 INCH PER HOUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&