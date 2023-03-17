BOZEMAN, Mont. - On March 16, the Bozeman Police Department shared data regarding the crime that's taken place throughout Montana over the last four years.
The Bozeman P.D. shared these statics in a Facebook post, and said that this data was provided by the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
This first graph tracks the number of felony arrests from 2018 to 2022. The number of felony arrests decreased over that four-year period, according to the graph below.
This second graph shows the number of weapons confiscated in Montana from 2018 to 2022. Evidently, 2020 saw the highest spike in weapon confiscation, which declined to almost half that number over the next two years.
Finally, the Bozeman P.D. also provided statistics regarding illicit drug confiscation in Montana. The graph below shows that in 2022, Fentanyl had the highest number of dosage units seized compared to any other drug.
Last year in October, Governor Greg Gianforte issued a Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis Declaration for Butte-Silver Bow County.
