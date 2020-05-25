Crime Tracker Alert: Bozeman cookie dough vendor asking for help finding a stolen generator

BOZEMAN- Police in Bozeman and a local business, Brookie's Cookie Dough are asking for your help in locating a stolen generator.
Owner Brooke Alderman came out Saturday morning to find that the generator was stolen off the back of her truck.
Alderman says she was preparing for the day and that right now with everything going on the world, sales are especially important.
The generator not being there left her unable to work over the weekend.
“When I am home my bus is plugged in through electricity from the house,” Alderman said, “but when I’m out working the generator runs the entire time, it runs my refrigerators, runs my freezers, runs my kitchen aid’s to make the cookie dough."
She says with the summer season projected to be low due COVID-19, the financial impact on her business is large as a brand new generator could cost anywhere from $1700 to $1900.
“It does everything, so without a generator you can’t work,” Alderman said.
Alderman is appreciative of members of the community who have stepped up and volunteered their generators for her to borrow but she’d like hers back.
if you know any information or have any tips as to who may have taken the generator your asked to contact the Bozeman Police Department.