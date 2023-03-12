From the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
On March 11, 2023, at 3:46pm Gallatin County 911 received a 911 call for a cross country skier on the Highland Glen Ski Trail who had a possible broken leg. The patients skiing partner stayed with them and provided updates to responding units but needed assistance getting the patient off the trail.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Valley Section responded to the trail after Bozeman Fire personnel requested their assistance transporting the patient. Search and Rescue volunteers deployed with a tracked Side by Side to the skier’s location. The patient was transported off the ski trail and transferred to an awaiting AMR ambulance. The patient was ultimately transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
Sheriff Springer would like to remind recreationalists that accidents can happen anywhere and anytime. Always recreating with a partner and having a communication device can greatly help emergency responders, should your adventure not go as planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.