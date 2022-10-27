BOZEMAN, Mont. - New signage at crosswalks and roundabouts in Bozeman is on the way.
The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) announced that the crosswalks at 19th Ave. and Lincoln St. and roundabouts in town are getting new signs that better explain how to react to the different light patterns drivers may see.
BPD gave this explanation ahead of time of what the patterns mean:
“If you have not seen them, the pattern of the lights begin with flashing yellow, followed by a solid yellow to warn drivers to prepare to stop. Solid red is next indicating you need to stop and remain stopped. The final pattern is a flashing red light which should be treated like a stop sign.”
