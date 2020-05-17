BOZEMAN, Mont. - The road to Bozeman’s Hyalite Reservoir is open again for the first time in weeks and crowds are flocking to the site to get a bit of much-needed fresh air.
The road through Hyalite Canyon is closed for a few weeks in April and May every year, but the gates letting cars up into the recreation area reopened on Saturday.
Recreationists are still expected to social distance from people that they didn’t travel with, whether that’s on the trails, the bank of the reservoir, or in the water.
Even with snow on the trails and ice floating across the water, people were enjoying being outside again after months of quarantine: whether it was fishing, kayaking, grilling, hiking, or just spending quality time with family and friends.
"Today, we’re just looking at hanging out as a family and having some food," said Bozeman resident Tim Harding. "And the rest of the summer, just continuing to get out and be in the outdoors, which is what we love.”
If you’re heading up to Hyalite, keep in mind that campgrounds won’t be open until at least May 22 and Upper Hyalite Road past the dam will be closed until June 1 for road work.