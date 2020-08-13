Cruisin’ on Main goes virtual offering ways to still win prizes and donate

BOZEMAN- Instead of closing down six blocks of Main Street with 400 cars, the 20th annual Cruisin’ on Main event raising funds for Cancer Support Montana will be online adding yet another in-person summer event being changed up due to COVID-19.
Downtown Bozeman Association Program Director Ellie Staley said they are still encouraging people to drive down Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, to show off their ride to anyone supporting local businesses during the online event.
“I think as most people have seen, we still see a lot of walking traffic, a lot of fun stuff going on downtown,” Staley said. “Everyone seems to be keeping their distance, it’s a very safe environment, and so I think taking a little cruise coming downtown showing off your vehicle is certainly still an opportunity.”
Normally thousands of people would line the streets for the car show and other fun events raising money for Cancer Support Montana which relies on the event to help support the free services they offer to those affected by cancer in the area.
“When I think about Cruisin’ on Main becoming basically virtual, it does cause some anxiety, I also know that our community is generous and we really care about each other and that’s where Cruisin’ for a Cause is a way to get together and do something for our community and be together in that way,” Becky Frank, CEO of Cancer Support Community, said.
You don’t need a vintage or classic car to win a prize as there will be three ways to win prizes.
The ‘Best in Show’ prize is voted on by judges, ‘People’s Choice’ is decided on Facebook by the vehicle with the most likes, and a raffle will randomly pick from anyone who registered for the event.
The registration ends by the end of the day on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020.
Registration will ask you to donate $25 towards helping Cancer Support Montana’s effort in the region as well as taking a picture of the vehicle you plan to showcase online.
Link to the registration and more information on the 'Cruisin’ For A Cause' event can be found here.
More information on Cancer Support Montana can be found here.