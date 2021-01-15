Crumbl Cookies open in Bozeman, Free Cookie on Friday

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE. ERIC MICHAEL KELLEY, A 36-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE, HAS GONE MISSING. ERIC WAS LAST SEEN ON JANUARY 13TH, 2021 AT 4:30 PM. ERIC DID NOT RETURN HOME FROM WORK LAST NIGHT AND IS ACTING OUT OF CHARACTER. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS WELFARE. ERIC IS 5-FEET, 11-INCHES TALL, 210 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND GRAY HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING WORK CLOTHES, POSSIBLY CARHARTT JEANS. HE DRIVES A WHITE 2013 CHEVY SILVERADO WITH MONTANA VETERAN PLATE G 4 7 7 0. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ERIC, PLEASE CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT (406)225-4075, OR DIAL 9 1 1.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Flood Advisory for... An Ice Jam in... Northwestern Gallatin County in south central Montana... Southern Broadwater County in southwestern Montana... * Until 645 PM MST Friday. * At 650 PM MST, gauge reports indicated an ice jam. No flooding has been reported at this time. However, law enforcement has reported the river channel is nearly full of ice and water levels near bank full. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Low lying areas west of Three Forks. Ice Jams are unpredictable. River levels may rise or fall quickly with little notice. Livestock or equipment near the river should be moved to higher ground if safe to do so. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&