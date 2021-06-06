CODY, Wyo. - Tim Hart, a West Yellowstone smoke jumper who was killed while fighting fire in New Mexico is making his final journey home to Cody, Wyoming.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest says there will be a live stream/video of Tim’s arrival in Cody around 3:00 pm MDT.

A second live stream/video will happen following a precision to Ballard Funeral home.

The stream will be shared to the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook and the US Forest Service - Shoshone National Forest Facebook.

If a live stream is not possible due to cellular service in Cody a video will be recorded and posted later.

You can view the stream from Sunday morning of Tim leaving El Paso, Texas that streamed at 8:30 am on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook here for part one, and here for part two.