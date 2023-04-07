News release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest
BOZEMAN, MT (April 7, 2023)— The Custer Gallatin National Forest today announced a 30-day public scoping period to start the Rendezvous Nordic Ski Area Improvements Project. The scoping period begins a 30-day comment period starting April 12, 2023. The Rendezvous Nordic Ski Area is adjacent to the town of West Yellowstone in Gallatin County, Montana and consists of about 24 miles of gently rolling, groomed Nordic trails that wind through tall stands of lodgepole pines and open meadows.
Created in 1978, the Rendezvous Ski Area is managed through a cooperative partnership between the Forest Service, the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce and the West Yellowstone Ski Education Foundation. The cooperative partnership created a new Master Development Plan for the Rendezvous Nordic Ski Area to provide direction for future management.
“The Master Development Plan contains elements such as trail modifications and infrastructure improvements designed to meet the current and future needs of trail users,” said Custer Gallatin National Forest Hebgen Lake District Ranger, Jason Brey. “Many of these elements require environmental analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and this 30-day comment period will kick off the NEPA process.”
“The success of the Rendezvous Nordic Ski Area over the past 45 years has always depended on collaboration between the public, West Yellowstone community partners, and the Forest Service, and we value your feedback!” said Custer Gallatin National Forest NEPA Team Leader, Amanda Williams. “Comments received during scoping will help us refine the proposed action and identify issues for analysis.”
Please visit the project webpage https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63829 for more information and to comment.
