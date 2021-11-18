BOZEMAN, Mont. - Those preparing for the holidays can now get a Custer Gallatin National Forest Christmas Tree Permit for the 2021 Holiday season.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest announced permits are available and you can get your permit by visiting Recreation.gov and searching for Custer Gallatin National Forest Christmas Tree Permits.
People getting a permit are told it is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit.
Permits are free this season, however, a small transaction fee is associated with the online platform.
Fourth graders, through Every Kid Outdoors, can also get a free permit through Recreation.gov.
According to the Custer Gallatin National Forest, local vendors will no longer carry permits and district offices will have limited availability. Anyone looking to get a permit this way is encouraged to call ahead.
“The long tradition of heading into the snowy woods to cut a Christmas Tree, creates cherished memories,” said Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, Acting Custer Gallatin National Forest Public Affairs Officer. Every tree that is cut, with friends and family connects to a story and memory, we hope these memories continue or families start a new tradition, connecting with their local forests.”
Before heading out to get a tree, the Custer Gallatin National Forest provided this map to let you know which roads are open.