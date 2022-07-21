Press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest:
Over the next couple months, the Forest will be conducting detailed damage reports for approximately 130 sites.
With the announcement of the Beartooth Highway opening Friday, the Forest will be rescinding the small area closure and motorized use closures will be in effect on Glacier Lake Road (#2421) and Hellroaring Road (#2004), along with the OHV trail in the Main Fork. See closure updates for full details on all select sites closed. Call Beartooth R.D. 405-446-2103 for the latest on closures prior to heading out.
As crews continue to get out to front and backcountry sites it is critical to plan and call the respective local Ranger District ahead of time of the status on trails.
- Beartooth, 406-446-2103
- Gardiner, 406-848-7375
- Yellowstone, 406-222-1892
With immediate quick-release funding of $5.7 million, the Forest is quickly working on procurement and contracting so repairs can begin as soon as possible on main ingress/egress routes including: Mill, East Rosebud, West Rosebud, West Fork of RockCreek and Main Fork of Rock Creek.
The quick-release funding is the first step in recovery for the Forest. Over the next 2-3 months, the Custer Gallatin will be conducting detailed damage reports for nearly 130 sites. "Damage was widespread, but most acutely felt on the BeartoothRanger District," said Lauren Oswald, Services Staff Officer, Custer Gallatin National Forest."We know that the Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program will play a substantial role in recovery. We also know that given the recovery needs, we will be seeking additional opportunities for funding."
"Every major drainage on the Beartooth district is impacted in some fashion" added, Ken Coffin, Beartooth District Ranger. "It is essential to check with local districts on specific areas of interest, with some sites remaining closed or really compromising your safety to try and access such as Beaten Path, up the East Rosebud."
Closure updates
Districts OPEN with select site closures due to damage.
Beartooth Roads Closed to motorized-use include: Glacier Lake Road (#2421), Hellroaring (#2004), the OHV Trail in MainFork Rock Creek,West Fork Rock Creek beyond Basin campground, East Rosebud Road beyond Jimmy JoeCampground (CG open), West Rosebud Road beyond WestRosebud Lake. Mystic Lake hike would be one additional mile. Stillwater Road (#2400) remains closed (Woodbine, West Fork too).Sites Remaining Closed for Season: Sheridan, Rattin, M-K and Limberpine Campgrounds. Greenough & Parkside may open later season pending bridge repairs.
Yellowstone & Gardiner Districts: Main Mill (Passage Falls), West Mill (on NFS lands) remain closed. Main Boulder recreation sites: Hicks, Chippy Park, Lower Fourmile closed. Snowbank- bridge washout closed for season, Six Mile above Gold Prize closed. Bear Creek bridge (N. of Jardine), Woody Creek Rd (Cooke City) closed
