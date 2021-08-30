BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire restrictions are ending in most areas of the Custer Gallatin National Forest beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.
A release from the U.S. Forest Service said fire restrictions will end on public lands within CGNF such as the Ashland, Beartooth, Yellowstone, Gardiner, Bozeman and Hebgen Lake ranger districts.
Fire restrictions will remain in place on National Forest System lands run by the Sioux Ranger District in far southeastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota.
The Forest Service said the Sioux Ranger District still has drought conditions with scattered rain, some areas receiving moisture and others receiving none.
“Given persistent dry conditions and less moisture received, the Sioux Ranger District will remain at the current restriction level where ALL campfires, even in designated sites and metal fire rings are prohibited and target shooting outside of designated and managed shooting ranges is NOT allowed,” Sioux District Ranger Kurt Hansen said in the release.
The Sioux Ranger District will remove fire restrictions once the area gets more moisture to decrease the risk of human caused fires.