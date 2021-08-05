BOZEMAN, Mont. – After a big thunderstorm rolled through the Gallatin Valley earlier this week, the Custer-Gallatin National Forest is using their lightning tracking technology to make sure a fire like the Bridger Foothills Fire doesn’t break out again almost a year later.
Nearly 11 months after a tree struck by lightning smoldered quietly for seven days before starting the 8,000-plus acre Bridger Foothills wildfire destroying 30 homes northeast of Bozeman on Labor Day weekend of 2020, the Bozeman Ranger District and Custer-Gallatin National Forest are doing all they can to track lightning strikes in real time with satellite and aerial infrared mapping.
“It’s satellite data that records both positive and negative strikes and the location of those strikes, after that we have local air resources on contract, we put aerial observers in those planes with a geo-referenced map of where the lightning was and we’ll fly it the next day," Deputy Fire Staff of the Custer-Gallatin National Forest Jeff Shanafelt said.
The latest seven day lightning map from a storm which rolled through Southwest Montana is able to show both positive and negative lightning strikes.
A basic explanation is red plus signs are the powerful strikes from the top of a cloud while negative blue signs are from the bottom of a cloud but both can start a fire.
Aerial crews would go straight to a lightning strike or pockets of strikes where a fire could start after a storm to make sure there are no hot spots, but an added challenge to this fire season is the low visibility due to wildfire smoke
“If a fire is getting established and we haven’t seen it yet or we have really smokey conditions like we have now, where it’s hard to see that from either a lookout point or an aerial resource, we can actually take a look at that satellite data, and see if there’s any heat signatures out there,” Shanafelt said.
The mapping of a potential fire will continue even if a wildfire breaks out all the way through to the weeks after the fire is 100% contained.
You can actually see satellite mapping and aerial infrared recon happening at the Roberson Draw Fire in Red Lodge which is 90% contained where they continue to fly planes over the burned areas to map out hotspots and tell helicopters where to drop water.
