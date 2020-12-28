CVS Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY FOR NORTHERN GALLATIN AND SOUTHERN BROADWATER COUNTIES... At 212 PM MST, gauge reports indicated an ice jam. Law enforcement has reported the river channel is nearly full of ice and water levels near bankfull. Minor flooding is ongoing or possible to begin shortly near Jefferson River near Three Forks. Some locations that may experience flooding include... Low lying areas west of Three Forks. Jefferson River near Three Forks is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Ice Jams are unpredictable. River levels may rise or fall quickly with little notice. Livestock or equipment near the river should be moved to higher ground if safe to do so. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&