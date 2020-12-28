CVS Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities

BOZEMAN, Mont. - CVS Health launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities in Montana.
CVS Pharmacy will work with 106 assisting living facilities in the state and vaccinate more than 13,000 people.
The team plans on making three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
People working and living in long-term care facilities have been drastically impacted by the pandemic.
Having the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine brings peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.
Mike Maltaverne, Incident Commander for Gallatin County COVID-19 Response Team said, "We have been tracking that all along in the state and that you know that is where and a pretty good percent of our fatalities have occurred our hospitalizations and just because the nature of that population that is a great development to see there are prioritized and they are getting those vaccinations as soon as possible."
Health officials said there should be enough vaccines to be distributed to all the nursing home residents.
The Gallatin County Rest Home will receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.