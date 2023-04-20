MSU listening session today regarding Gianforte Hall naming proposal

Montana State University is experiencing a cyber-attack that is impacting networking systems on campus.

Internet access has been temporarily shut down while a team of IT professionals work to resolve the situation, MSU News Director Michael Becker tells us.

Becker says the campus, including classes and offices, are still open.

MSU is hoping to have the situation resolved by Friday.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

