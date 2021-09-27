BOZEMAN, Mont. - Multiple agencies assisted in the rescue of a cyclist who fell off their bike on the Upper Triple Tree Trail on Monday.
At 8:34 a.m., Gallatin County Dispatch received a call that a cyclist, traveling over rough terrain while returning to the trailhead, braked hard and fell forward over the handlebars.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Hyalite Fire Department and American Medical Response were dispatched to the trailhead.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue resources arrived on scene with the cyclist approximately half a mile from the trailhead. Search and Rescue members assisted Hyalite Fire and AMR with bringing the injured biker to the trailhead via one wheeled litter. AMR then transported the individual to Bozeman Health for further evaluation.
Sheriff Dan Springer reminds recreationalist that accidents can happen to anyone, no matter the experience level. He says you should always recreate with a friend when possible and carry a reliable source of communication.