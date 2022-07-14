THREE FORKS, Mont. - Daily fishing restrictions are being placed on the lower Madison River to reduce fish stress and mortality during high water temperatures.
The restriction has been activated after water temperatures in the lower Madison have exceeded 73 degrees Fahrenheit for three consecutive days.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the hoot-owl fishing restriction, which prohibits fishing each day between 2 p.m. and midnight, applies from the Warm Springs Boat Launch to the Madison River’s confluence with the Jefferson River.
“Fishing restrictions, such as hoot-owl restrictions and full closures, are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions, such as low flows and high water temperatures, combine with other stressors, including catch-and-release fishing,” FWP said in a release. “Restrictions may be put in place for other waterbodies as warm temperatures continue in the coming weeks.”
The permanent, seasonal hoot-owl restriction for the lower Madison was adopted by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission two years ago to be in place each year from July 15 to Aug. 15.
However, the commission is meeting Thursday to consider a proposal to remove the seasonal restriction.
A proposal is out for public comment that, if approved by the commission, would broadly change rules to allow the department more flexibility when implementing hoot owl restrictions.
You can find more information on the proposal here.
