BOZEMAN, Mont. - High avalanche danger is being reported in part of West Yellowstone and in Island Park, Idaho.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the Lionhead Area in West Yellowstone and in the Centennial Mountains in Island Park.
According to the warning, one to two feet of heavy, dense snow and very strong winds have created very dangerous avalanche conditions and natural and human triggered avalanches are likely.
Recreationists are being told to avoid avalanche terrain and avalanche runout zones.
The avalanche warning will expire or be updated by 6:00 am Thursday, Dec. 29.
Avalanche danger is rated considerable on all slopes in the southern Madison Range, southern Gallatin Range and mountains around Cooke City.
Avalanche danger is rated moderate on all slopes in the Bridger Range, Northern Gallatin and Northern Madison.
You can find more information on the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center website here.
