BIG SKY- You can now keep an eye on COVID-19 in Big Sky, using a testing dashboard that is now available.
The dashboard will be updated weekly here, and shows how many tests for COVID-19 have been administered, how many tests were done in the past week, the total cumulative positive cases and how many tests came back positive for the virus during the week.
In addition to the dashboard, Big Sky Relief has also announced that starting Monday, January 4, self-administered tests can be picked up and dropped off at the old American Bank building at 1700 Lone Mountain Trail.
"The objectives of surveillance testing are to enable rapid detection, isolation and quarantine, and contact tracing of positive cases," a release from Big Sky Relief says. "The more testing that is done the more positive cases will be identified and removed from the population. Get tested as often as possible! "