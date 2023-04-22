Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman closed while health department investigates linked illnesses

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman has voluntarily closed after several customers became sick after eating there on April 17.
On Instagram, the restaurant said they believe the common ingredient that may have been consumed was FDA-approved cultured, morel mushrooms used in that days’ special roll.
The Gallatin County Health Department was notified, and Dave’s Sushi is voluntarily closed while the health department conducts their investigation.
“We will remain temporarily closed until we get more information. We continue to care very much about our guests, staff, and the community, and our thoughts are with those who were reported ill,” Dave’s Sushi said.
Anyone with questions or concerns can reach out at questions@daves-sushi.com
