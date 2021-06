BOZEMAN, Mont. - Logjam's the Elm in Bozeman is having their grand-opening Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

According to Logjam Presents, the eight-time Grammy nominated musical group Death Cab for Cutie will kick off the first night.

“Bozeman, we can’t wait to play a show to break in The Elm for the beautiful venue’s grand opening this September! Get your tickets and we’ll see you there!” Death Cab for Cutie said on the Elm's website.

So far, 14 other acts, including Lake Street Drive, Louis the Child and more, are included in the Elm's line-up from September, 2021 through March, 2022.