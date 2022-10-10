BOZEMAN, Mont. - It all began when Mason Scurry was driving around Bozeman bored last summer, looking for something to do. That's when he passed Rethink Thrift which was overflowing with donations.
"There's lots of good stuff that people that people want to get rid of, what if I just advertise that I'll take their stuff," said Scurry.
So that he did, and began putting up flyers around town and posted on Next Door. The demand blew up right away. He wasn't entirely sure what to do with it at first, possibly keep some of it because it was cool. He stored it in his parents garage hauling load after load. Then he decided to start bringing it to businesses and selling it.
Scurry said it became a full time job of picking up, organizing and listing the items. He would sell on Facebook marketplace and eBay early on, now he only sells to local businesses. He called it Declutter USA and it grew fast.
One thing Scurry said he loved was getting to know all the business owners downtown and being a major supplier for them. He is now off at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island and misses that face to face interaction with the clients in Bozeman. He hired independent contractors to pick up, store, and sell for him while he studies. With seven contractors in the area they are able to support numerous local businesses.
Scurry has now began another operation in Providence, where he is, and in Denver, Colorado as well.
"The possibilities are endless. It's taking off so it's exciting," said Scurry.
It's not all for a profit, Scurry likes to donate items to charities and non-profits. He mentioned that they donate books to the prison and items to Savers. They provide a lot of items for small and local donation centers.
He saves a lot of items from being thrown out because of the free, pick-up method. This makes it much easier than some thrift stores who only accept donations certain hours and people must bring their stuff to them.
"Some people that I pick up from would have donated anyway to thrift shops and they just donate to me instead because it's easier and cheaper. Some people wouldn't have donated, they would have either thrown stuff away or not started cleaning stuff out in the first place," said Scurry.
He also touched on the environmental impact. The average American throws away 81 pounds of clothes a year, when they could easily be reused by someone else. Declutter USA has saved a lot of items from going straight to a landfill. There is also a health impact. Scurry pointed out cluttered homes are bad for people's mental health and can lead to weight gain.
Mason Scurry has lived in Bozeman his entire life, he went to Morning Star Elementary, Headwaters and then Bozeman High.
"I loved growing up in Bozeman," said Scurry. Now, he's giving back to the community that raised him.
If you would like to donate or learn more you can head to Declutter USA's website here.
