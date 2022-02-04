UPDATE: FEB. 5 AT 3:47 PM:
In an update Saturday afternoon, the Central Valley Fire District announced the fire in a grain elevator in Belgrade was turned over to Columbia Grain.
Fire activity has decreased after Central Valley Fire District crews remained on scene overnight and into the afternoon.
Investigators were on scene Saturday morning and at this time the incident is still under investigation.
Central Valley Fire District says Columbia Grain will continue to monitor the situation and they are staging heavy equipment while compiling a demolition plan.
UPDATE: FEB. 4 AT 4:50 PM:
The Central Valley Fire District says emergency crews remained on the scene throughout the day Friday.
Access to the seat of the fire was difficult for crews on scene and heavy equipment was used to move materials to allow crews to get to hotspots and make progress.
At this time, the incident is active and crews are still working to get to the seat of the fire.
Emergency crews are expected to be on scene throughout the night.
A team of investigators are on-site from the Belgrade Police Department, Central Valley Fire District, and the Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Investigators are waiting to access the area once it is deemed safe to do so.
“The Belgrade Police Department and Central Valley Fire District are very thankful for the support provided by the community during this incident, as well as the support provided from outside agencies,” Central Valley Fire District wrote.
The following agencies assisted with this incident: American Medical Response, Amsterdam Rural Fire, Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, Belgrade Police Department, Belgrade Public Works, Belgrade School District, Big Sky Fire Department, Bozeman Fire Department, Bozeman Public Works, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin County 911, Gallatin County Emergency Management, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Gallatin Gateway Fire District, Hyalite Rural Fire District, Livingston Fire, Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol, Northwestern Energy, and Rocky Mountain Supply.
UPDATE: FEB. 4 AT 10:12 A.M.
Crews are mopping up hotspots from the fire that broke out in the Columbia Grain grain elevator in Belgrade Friday.
The Central Valley Fire Marshall Jake Zlomie tells Montana Right Now the nearby Rocky Mountain Supply reported the fire around 7:08 a.m.
No one was injured in fire, nor was anyone in the grain elevator when the fire happened.
Zlomie said the arm of the grain elevator collapsed from the heat of the fire about 20 minutes after it started.
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, but crews requested the Montana state fire marshal to investigate.
Crews used a drone from the Montana Highway Patrol to help find the hotspots or safety concerns as there is debris in the area. They are knocking down debris off the grain silos with water pressure.
Zlomie said the hope is that towards the end of the day they will be able to gain more access to the structure with heavy machinery to investigate and have more of the area safe as they continue to hose down the area and grain silos.
There is no traffic blockage at this time in the immediate area of Columbia Grain, Rocky Mountain Supply and Collision Center of Belgrade.
UPDATE: FEB. 4 AT 9:10 A.M.
Crews from all over Gallatin County are helping fight the fire that broke out in the grain elevator in Belgrade.
Central Valley Fire District says in a Facebook post crews requested investigation resources from the Montana State Fire Marshal's office.
The fire is still under investigation.
BELGRADE, Mont. - A grain elevator caught fire in downtown Belgrade Friday.
In a Facebook post Central Valley Fire District asks people stay out of the area.
We are working to find out more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.