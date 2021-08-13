I-90 westbound
Photo credit: Amy Potter

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crews are responding to I-90 for multiple grass fires started by a passing train.

Bozeman Fire reports the grass fire is causing major traffic concerns and delays for I-90 west.

The units are responding around mile markers 302 through 304 according to Bozeman Alerts.

People in the area are being told to watch for detours and stop/go traffic.

If you can you are asked to use an alternate route.

