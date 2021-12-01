BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Health announced that Denise Juneau and Kallie Kujawa are joining its executive leadership team effective starting January 3, 2022.
Denise Juneau has accepted the position of chief government and community affairs officer, which is a new role.
According to Bozeman Health, Juneau will be a leader and partner in informing and educating legislation and policy that impacts Bozeman Health.
Juneau will oversee the assessment, planning, and implementation of community priorities across the organization and continue to elevate and build strong partnerships across the health system, community and state.
Kallie Kujawa has accepted the position of chief clinical transformation officer.
Bozeman Health says Kujawa will lead the health system to continually achieve safe, quality outcomes and exceptional patient experiences.
Kujawa will continue to guide the enterprise as a functional system that offers excellent, reliable care at all care sites, and help to provide the infrastructure and tools needed to successfully guide leaders, clinicians, and staff in defining, measuring, and monitoring department-specific performance and addressing opportunities.
