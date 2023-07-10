BOZEMAN, Mont. - Starting Monday in Gallatin County are the property tax seminars hosted by the Montana Department of Revenue.
Many Montanans have been confused and frustrated after receiving letters from the DOR showing new property values and estimated property taxes in 2023 and 2024.
According to the DOR, these are not the finalized tax assessments, they are estimated and based on previous years’ tax jurisdictions. Because taxes can change on a year-to-year basis, the estimations will not be accurate for everyone.
The DOR is encouraging people who are frustrated or curious to attend their local seminars.
Gallatin County Seminars
July 10 Manhattan Town Hall 4-8 PM
July 12 Gallatin County Courthouse 12-4 PM
July 13 Ophir School in Big Sky 5-8 PM
July 18 Belgrade City Hall 5-9 PM
July 19 West Yellowstone Town Hall 1-5 PM
July 20 Bozeman Public Safety Center 5-9 PM
July 26 Three Forks City Hall 5-9 PM
