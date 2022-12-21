Despite funding challenges, frigid temperatures cause code blue status to be activated at HRDC’s warming centers

BOZEMAN, MT- With increasing cold temperatures in the forecast the HRDC’s shelters’ have designated a “Code Blue,” status that will remain in place through 9:00 am on Saturday, December 24th.
Via email the HRDC says with nine lives lost in the Bozeman area two years ago due to exposure-related causes, the HRDC firmly believes the community not only deserves better, but can do better.
They say given the lengthy cold streak in place, additional financial support is immediately needed to ensure the safety of all
“Keeping our shelter open during daytime hours is a very necessary, but costly action to take. While our emergency shelters are currently not funded to provide shelter services during the day, we are extremely concerned about our guests’ safety and can use all the support the community can provide to help us keep our doors open.” Brian Guyer, the HRDC’s Housing Director, said via email release.
The HRDC is asking community members for cash donations to the Bozeman and Livingston Warming Centers that can be made online here.
