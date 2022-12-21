Despite funding challenges, frigid temperatures cause code blue status to be activated at HRDC’s warming centers

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow ending by 9 AM with additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall, Meagher County Valleys, Canyon Ferry Area, and Madison River Valley. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow can significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near record cold daytime maximum and overnight minimum temperatures are likely today through Thursday. Minimum temperatures of 30 below to 40 below zero expected tonight with isolated colder readings possible.