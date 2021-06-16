BOZEMAN, Mont. - Detectives are seeking information on a deliberate homicide incident in Bozeman.

A release from the Bozeman Police Department said BPD officers responded to a welfare check of a man on the 100 block of N Ninth Avenue Street in Bozeman Sunday. BPD said when they did not receive a response, they went into the residence and found the man identified as Steven Jay Kilwein, 79, dead on the floor.

BPD said detectives initially thought a construction accident may have caused the death, but further investigation and an autopsy suggested the death was a criminal act.

According to BPD, Kilwein appears to have known the suspect, and this was not a random act.

There is no apparent threat to the public, and no one has been arrested at this time.

However, detectives are investigating the incident and are seeking information. BPD said there is a potential suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to report to Detective Ben King at 406-582-2035, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email crimetips@bozeman.net. Those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.