BOZEMAN, Mont. - A new family-friendly program is celebrating the science of dinosaurs and it's coming to the Museum of the Rockies Saturday.
Dinosaurs and Mor! will feature lectures, dinosaur drawing lessons and a dinner with the museum's curator of paleontology.
The featured lecturers include, according to a release from Montana State University:
- Dave Varricchio, professor of Earth sciences at Montana State University.
- Holly Woodward Ballard, associate professor of anatomy and paleontology at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.
- Nathan Carroll, curator of paleontology of the Carter County Museum.
- Karen Chin, professor and curator of paleontology at the University of Colorado Boulder.
- Liz Freedman Fowler, assistant professor of biological and Earth sciences at Dickinson State University and the research associate at the Dickinson Museum Center and Badlands Dinosaur Museum.
- Gregory P. Wilson Mantilla, professor of biology at the University of Washington and curator of paleontology at the Burke Museum.
- Kallie Moore, collections manager of the University of Montana Paleontology Center.
- Mary Schweitzer, professor of biological sciences at North Carolina State University.
- Eric Scott, principal paleontologist of Cogstone Resource Management Inc. and adjunct professor at California State University San Bernardino.
- Cary Woodruff, director of paleontology of the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum.
The event starts at 9 a.m. Tickets cost $20 for youth museum members and MSU students, $40 for adult members and seniors, $30 for non-member youths and $60 for non-member adults.
The dinner is $65 to $95 per person, it begins at 6:15 p.m. and finishes at 9 p.m.
Attendees must register in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.