UPDATE: SEPT. 28 AT 8:30 P.M.
Fire crews had to disengage from direct suppression efforts Tuesday, due to increased fire activity and an aircraft shutdown.
A drone incursion occurred Tuesday afternoon, grounding all air support due to safety concerns.
“Drone incursions cause significant safety issues and concerns for all firefighting efforts. Whether we are providing cargo and equipment to the ground, providing bucket drops, or flying air attack, all operations must be shut down when a drone is present,” Corey Lewellen, agency administrator for the Shedhorn Fire, said. “Today’s second drone incursion was a major issue, especially at a time when we were seeing increased fire activity. We can’t stress enough, that all flying of drones over the fire must stop immediately."
Direct fire engagement is set to continue on Wednesday with aviation support and favorable weather conditions.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BIG SKY, Mont. - Crews are responding to the Shedhorn Fire located on the Custer Gallatin National Forest between Big Sky and West Yellowstone Tuesday.
A release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest said it is burning 64-acres in the Taylor Fork drainage in Upper Tumbledown Creek, with parts of it burning within the Taylor Hilgard Unit of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness.
The fire was reported Monday around 4 p.m., and the cause it under investigation.
Fire crews and helicopters are working on the fire. There is a cold front expected come through Tuesday afternoon with some precipitation; however, there is still a low chance of wetting rain.
There are no closures at this time, but the district is assessing if there are any safety hazards.
CGNF said aerial resources had to be grounded due to a drone flying over the area--CGNF reminds drones are not allowed over wildfires because it impede's fire suppression efforts.