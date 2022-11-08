Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall, and Madison River Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&