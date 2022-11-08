Disabled semi-truck blocking HWY 287 NB driving lane north of McAllister
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

MCALLISTER, Mont. - A disabled semi-truck is blocking the northbound driving lane on Highway 287 north of McAllister Tuesday. 

The incident is located 3.75 miles north of McAllister at mile-marker 59.5.

Additionally, chains are required from McAllister to Junction Montana 84 East-Norris.

Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said Highway 287 road conditions between Ennis and Junction Interstate 90 at Three Forks:

  • rom Junction Montana 287-Ennis to Junction Montana 84 East-Norris - snow and ice;
  • from Junction Montana 84 East-Norris to Junction Montana 2 West - snow covered;
  • from Junction Montana 2 West to Junction Interstate 90-Three Forks - snow and ice.

Tags

News For You