MCALLISTER, Mont. - A disabled semi-truck is blocking the northbound driving lane on Highway 287 north of McAllister Tuesday.
The incident is located 3.75 miles north of McAllister at mile-marker 59.5.
Additionally, chains are required from McAllister to Junction Montana 84 East-Norris.
Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said Highway 287 road conditions between Ennis and Junction Interstate 90 at Three Forks:
- rom Junction Montana 287-Ennis to Junction Montana 84 East-Norris - snow and ice;
- from Junction Montana 84 East-Norris to Junction Montana 2 West - snow covered;
- from Junction Montana 2 West to Junction Interstate 90-Three Forks - snow and ice.
