BOZEMAN- A Bozeman doctor admitted to pre-signing blank prescriptions while he was a medical director for two weight loss clinics.
A release from the Department of Justice says in 2009, Doctor Ronald M. Buss became the medical director for Go Figure, a weight loss clinic in Bozeman, and became the director for Go Figure in Billings a year later.
Buss is registered wit the Drug Enforcement Administration and is authorized to dispense controlled substances.
His registration number was used at the two Go Figure clinics for controlled substance prescriptions.
Go Figure has prescribed three types of weight-loss drugs, all amphetamine-based and intended for short-term use according to the DOJ. The drugs are also indicated for only severely overweight or obese individuals and may be contraindicated for people with some health conditions.
Billings DEA received information from a pharmacist that Go Figure was illegally dispensing the three controlled drugs from its clinic in August of 2016.
The DOJ says in July 2016, Buss began pre-signing prescriptions for Go Figure staff to complete and that Go Figure had no medically trained staff other than Buss.
An employee at the Billings clinic told investigators Buss pre-signed prescriptions for new and current clients, and that staff would choose one of the three drugs, its strength, directions for use and complete the written prescription.
Patients paid $50 per week to be weighed, have their blood pressure taken and receive a prescription for one week's worth of the selected drug.
At the Bozeman clinic, an employee told law enforcement she was a “consultant,” met with patients and prescribed controlled substances on blank, pre-signed prescriptions from Buss. The employee also said that from 2009 to 2016, the Bozeman clinic was dispensing the drug directly from the clinic without issuing written prescriptions.
Staff questioned the practice repeatedly but were continually assured Go Figure had special permission to do so, and that it was legal.
Employees also said Buss did not meet any of the patients for months or years after they began taking the drugs, and in some instances, Buss never saw the patients at all. Patients confirmed to DEA investigators that they rarely, if ever, met with Buss.
Buss admitted in an interview to pre-signing blank prescriptions and not seeing patients until after they began taking the drugs, Buss claiming that was the only way to run the practice effectively.
Dr. Ronald M. Buss, 71, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with two counts of unlawful dispensing and distribution of controlled substances by registrant, a misdemeanor.
Buss faces a maximum one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and one year of supervised release on each count.