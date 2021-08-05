BOZEMAN, Mont. - A dog is healing well after he was reportedly tied to a bumper and dragged behind a vehicle in July, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GSCO) updated.
"Many people have asked for an update on Marley," GCSO wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. "As you can see, he has come a long way and is healing nicely. These pics were during nap time but rest assured, Marley is an active, sweet boy doing very well."
On July 6, someone reportedly saw Marley being dragged down Jackrabbit Lane for more than a half mile before his collar came apart.
Deputies found Marley in a ditch on the side of the road and he was taken to emergency vet care. "As the deputies approached, Marley lifted its head and showed a strong will to live," a release from GSCO said.
GSCO is unable to release further information at this time because the incident is an ongoing criminal investigation; however, they have identified all parties involved.
Details on Marley's adoption are pending as the investigation is ongoing, but GSCO said he is lovingly cared for during this time.