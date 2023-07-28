BOZEMAN, Mont – Following the announcement of Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB), dog owners recreating at Hyalite Reservoir are advised to keep their furry friends away from the water this weekend.
On July 26th, Gallatin County announced Harmful Algal Bloom was identified and microcystin was detected at the boat launch area at Hyalite Reservoir in the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Recreators are encouraged to avoid swimming and to keep an extra close eye on their pets as they can be affected by HAB toxins by drinking affected water, licking their fur or eating algae.
With a high of 89 degrees this weekend, thousands of visitors are expected to turn out and take advantage of the beautiful forecast.
Friends of Hyalite President, Peter Bennett, noted that the biggest concern to the visitors is keeping themselves and their pets out of the water.
The group that is affected the most will be dogs and those looking to swim, he says.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration if untreated, cyanobacterial poisonings are usually fatal in dogs.
