Domino’s Pizza in Bozeman looking to hire to support people displaced due to virus outbreak

BOZEMAN- With unemployment numbers hitting record highs due to the coronavirus corporations across the country and right here in Montana are looking to hire people displaced and out of work.
Domino’s Pizza in Bozeman says right now delivery orders are up because people don’t want to go out.
So they need the staff to accommodate the influx and they’d like to hire you at home.
Right now just in the last several weeks, they’ve received over 500 applications across the treasure state for people looking to work.
“Normally-normally we have students from Montana State University driving for us,” Rhyan Gessner the Gen. Manager said, “Now we have people from all different kinds of backgrounds looking for work and we have an avenue to provide for them so they can provide for their family.”
Now Domino’s Pizza is not alone in adding more people to their hiring process.
With unemployment projected to spike by 32% just in the next quarter, there are companies still looking to hire you.
Companies like 7-Eleven, Ace Hardware, CVS, Fed EX, along with Albertson’s and Safeway have all put out the call to those displaced and in need of work.
You can follow this link to learn more about corporations hiring.