BOZEMAN, Mont.- The Gallatin Masonic Lodge #6 is donating a handful of laptops and desktops for both students and teachers who need them most in Gallatin County.
The Gallatin Gateway School District will receive four laptops and a new presentation device for teachers while the Bozeman School District will receive two desktops for students in need.
Hans Dierenfeldt, a junior warden with the Gallatin Masonic Lodge #6 said the gift was meant to “lift a burden” off teachers and students having to go out and get the devices themselves during this uncertain and tough school year.
“The only way that people can better themselves is through education,” Dierenfeldt said. “Being able to better yourself both spiritually, intellectually as well as just a human being in general.”
Each year the Gallatin Masonic Lodge #6 gives out $2,000 worth of scholarships to Bozeman seniors who apply along with participating in community events such as the annual Bozeman Christmas Stroll handing out free hot chocolate.
“We are more than happy to always lend a helping hand wherever possible,” Dierenfeldt added.
The Gallatin Gateway School District has kept students and teachers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in-part to their strategy of moving teachers from classroom to classroom instead of students to slow any group spread.
Gallatin Gateway School District Superintendent Theresa Keel said some teachers had to carry around a USB flash drive from class to class which not only cut into class time but did not help relieve any of the stresses of this school year.
“I will tell you that the teachers who get to use those laptops, it will be a huge sigh of relief, the technology has been very cumbersome, they have to login to each other’s desktop, it’s old, aging and it takes up an enormous amount of class time,” Superintendent Keel said.
